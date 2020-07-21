Hate - Publishing Tucker's Adress
Tucker Carlson nukes the @NYTimes for their plans to run a piece "reporting" on where he and his family live.
Tucker is a disagreeing voice on cable news. They seem to stop at nothing to destroy him, even if it means harming his family. Pure evil.
A new low for NYT - article to be published this weekend with his home address
Disagree with a man’s politics, but to deliberately seek to put his wife and children in harm’s way as payback?