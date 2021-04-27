Churches in Syria commemorate 8th anniversary of abduction of 2 bishops | SW NEWS | 241 All the Churches in Syria came together on April 22 to pray for the safe return of two bishops who were abducte… More

All the Churches in Syria came together on April 22 to pray for the safe return of two bishops who were abducted eight years ago. Representatives of the Orthodox, Catholic and Protestant Churches gathered at the St Ephrem’s Syrian Orthodox Cathedral in Aleppo for the commemoration ceremony of kidnapped Syrian Orthodox Bishop Youhanna Ibrahim and Greek Orthodox Bishop Boulos Yazji. Bishops of England, Wales stress need to restore centrality of Sunday Mass As Britain progresses on the path to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the Catholic bishops of England and Wales have come out with a reflection on the challenges facing the Church in bringing people back to the pews. During their Spring plenary from April 19 to 22, the bishops came out with a reflection entitled “Day of the Lord” in which they praised families, parishes and all those who worked in hospitals, care homes, schools and prisons during the pandemic crisis. President Biden recognises killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turkey as a genocide In a move that would anger Turkey, President Joe Biden became the first US president to officially recognise the killing of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire as a genocide. On the 106th anniversary of the pogrom, the Biden administration issued a statement in which he remembers all those who died in the genocide. Three priests released from captivity in Haiti There is good news from Haiti where three priests who were held hostage by the notorious gang ‘400 Mawozo’ have been released. However, six more people, including two French citizens, a nun and a priest, are still held hostage. Pope prays for victims of Bagdhad COVID hospital blaze The Holy Father has offered prayers for the victims of the devastating fire which broke out in a hospital in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Saturday. As many as 82 people lost their lives in the blaze at Ibn Al Khatib Hospital for coronavirus patients and they include 28 patients who were on ventilator support. Police arrest top Muslim leader in Sri Lanka over Easter Sunday attacks Three days after Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith accused the Sri Lankan government of allowing the probe into the Easter Sunday blasts to come to a standstill, police have arrested a top Muslim leader and a member of parliament. Rishad Bathiudeen and his brother Riyaaj were arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) during an early morning raid on Saturday. Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński of Poland to be beatified on September 12 Former Primate of Poland Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński who played a significant role in protecting the rights of the Church and the people during the Communist rule, will be beatified on September 12, Sunday, in Warsaw. Cardinal Wyszyński was known for his firm faith and was monumental in strengthening the Christian faithful during the years of persecution. Florida passes bill to ban disabilities abortion Meanwhile, in the US, the House of Representatives in Florida passed a legislation that would ban doctors from performing abortions on women who wish to undergo the procedure because of disabilities of the foetus. The disabilities include physical disabilities, intellectual or mental disabilities or Down Syndrome.