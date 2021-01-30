Clicks4
Christ the Ideal of the Monk 1 ThePriorityLibrarian This is not a book about spirituality for monks and nuns only. Columba Marmion believes that Christian discipleship means imitating Christ the …More
This is not a book about spirituality for monks and nuns only. Columba Marmion believes that Christian discipleship means imitating Christ the Monk no matter your form of life.
This powerful book explores a spirituality that is possible by examining the light of the Gospels and the writings of St. Paul and St. John, offering joy and spiritual understanding to all Christians.
