Saint Casimir of Poland "Almighty God, to serve you is to reign; grant that, with the help of Saint Casimir's intercession, we may constantly serve you in holiness and justice. Through our Lord … More

Saint Casimir of Poland



"Almighty God, to serve you is to reign; grant that, with the help of Saint Casimir's intercession, we may constantly serve you in holiness and justice. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen." – Collect for the feast of St Casimir, prince of Poland, whose feast is on 4 March. Mosaic from the Chapel of Our Lady of Częstochowa in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington DC.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr