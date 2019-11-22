Clicks258
Priceless Pro-Life Reactions Against Abortion (Minus Unhinged Man)
De-fund Planned Parenthood at tfpstudentaction.org/petitions/defund-planned-… Abortion: What a hot topic in America. While leftist politicians stump in favor abortion even up until the moment of …More
De-fund Planned Parenthood at tfpstudentaction.org/petitions/defund-planned-…
Abortion: What a hot topic in America. While leftist politicians stump in favor abortion even up until the moment of birth, you know our society is in deep trouble. That’s why TFP Student Action recently toured the state of Michigan to promote the inalienable right to life on several college campuses. The God-given right must not be stolen from countless innocent babies by Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers. Millions of babies are destroyed in the name of “choice.” We need a big pro-life change of heart in our culture. We need conversion. We need virtue. We need purity. We also need to defund Planned Parenthood ASAP.
#prolife #debate #abortion
Site: tfpstudentaction.org
Instagram: www.instagram.com/tfpstudentaction/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TFPStudentAction
Twitter: twitter.com/tfpsa
Abortion: What a hot topic in America. While leftist politicians stump in favor abortion even up until the moment of birth, you know our society is in deep trouble. That’s why TFP Student Action recently toured the state of Michigan to promote the inalienable right to life on several college campuses. The God-given right must not be stolen from countless innocent babies by Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers. Millions of babies are destroyed in the name of “choice.” We need a big pro-life change of heart in our culture. We need conversion. We need virtue. We need purity. We also need to defund Planned Parenthood ASAP.
#prolife #debate #abortion
Site: tfpstudentaction.org
Instagram: www.instagram.com/tfpstudentaction/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TFPStudentAction
Twitter: twitter.com/tfpsa
Thank you for standing up for truth, what terrific examples of manhood, standing up for unborn defenceless babies