The Church against Hitler pt. 4
March 22 Blessed Clemens August von Galen.
by Darsham. Also known as Lion of Münster
Memorial 22 March
Profile
Born to one of the oldest German noble families. Ordained on 28 May 1904 at Münster, Germany. Chosen bishop of Münster on 5 September 1933. Fiercely anti-Communist, and an outspoken opponent of the Stalinist regime. A strong nationalist who loved his homeland, his was known for his opposition to the Nazis, their programs and policies. He was a key opponent in the fight to end the Nazi program of “euthanasia“, the murder of the old, the crippled, the ill. Created Cardinal-Priest of San Bernardo alle Terme on 18 February 1946.
Born
16 March 1878 at Dinklage Castle, Lower Saxony, Germany
Died
22 March 1946 at Münster, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany of natural causes
interred in the cathedral of Münster
Venerated
20 December 2003 by Pope John Paul II (decree of heroic virtues)
Beatified
9 October 2005 by Pope Benedict XVI
recognition celebrated by Cardinal Saraiva Martins at Saint Peter’s Basilica, Rome, Italy
the beatification miracle involved Hendrikus Nahak, a 16-year old Indonesian whose life was threatened by a particularly dangerous form of appendicitis in 1995 who was healed after his nurse called on Cardinal von Galen to intercede on the boy‘s behalf.
Additional Information
Cardinal Clemens August von Galen Approved by Pope John Paul II for Beatification
Catholic-Hierarchy.Org
Four Sermons in Defiance of the Nazis
Hagiography Circle
Sermon Against Euthanasia, by Blessed Clemens, 3 August 1941
Sermon Against the Gestapo, by Blessed Clemens, 13 July 1941
Wikipedia
