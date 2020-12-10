WINESKINS 12 13 20 Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Sr. Jean Orsuto, HM, from Emmanuel Community Care Center; Marianne Yeager talks about St. John of the Cross; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Jessica Anthony … More

WINESKINS 12 13 20



Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Sr. Jean Orsuto, HM, from Emmanuel Community Care Center; Marianne Yeager talks about St. John of the Cross; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Jessica Anthony from the St. Vincent de Paul Society; music from the CD Come Let Us Adore Him by the Kellenberg Memorial High School Choir; and, Fr. Nick Mancini reflects on the readings for the Third Sunday of Advent.