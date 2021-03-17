President Joe Biden Plans First Major Tax Hike Since 1993 | EWTN News Nightly On the heels of his $1.9 trillion stimulus package, President Joe Biden is planning the first major tax hike since 1993. … More





On the heels of his $1.9 trillion stimulus package, President Joe Biden is planning the first major tax hike since 1993. The increase in taxes will help pay for initiatives on infrastructure, climate and continued assistance to America's poor. Details of the proposal are still being worked on, but sources say it does include raising corporate taxes by some 7%. Republicans say it's too soon and could create inflation which could destroy American businesses by 2022. It's a spending initiative which is expected to be greater than the latest COVID relief bill, costing as much as $4 trillion. President Biden's new tax plan will not just rely on government debt as a funding source, but could include an increase in both corporate and individual tax rates. The planned changes include raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, raising the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000, expanding the estate tax and creating a higher capital-gains tax rate. Any tax increases included in the legislation would likely take effect beginning in 2022. Experts say our tax revenue is already at an all time high, what we have is a spending problem. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: President Joe Biden Plans First Major Tax Hike Since 1993 | EWTN News NightlyOn the heels of his $1.9 trillion stimulus package, President Joe Biden is planning the first major tax hike since 1993. The increase in taxes will help pay for initiatives on infrastructure, climate and continued assistance to America's poor. Details of the proposal are still being worked on, but sources say it does include raising corporate taxes by some 7%. Republicans say it's too soon and could create inflation which could destroy American businesses by 2022. It's a spending initiative which is expected to be greater than the latest COVID relief bill, costing as much as $4 trillion. President Biden's new tax plan will not just rely on government debt as a funding source, but could include an increase in both corporate and individual tax rates. The planned changes include raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, raising the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000, expanding the estate tax and creating a higher capital-gains tax rate. Any tax increases included in the legislation would likely take effect beginning in 2022. Experts say our tax revenue is already at an all time high, what we have is a spending problem. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly