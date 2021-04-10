Jandro ¿Third Time Fooler? with the BIGGEST TRICK ever in Penn & Teller Fool Us History After winning Fool Us in 2019 and 2020, Jandro tries to fool Penn and Teller for his third time with the bigges… More

After winning Fool Us in 2019 and 2020, Jandro tries to fool Penn and Teller for his third time with the biggest effect ever in Fool Us history with a gigantic domino effect and a drone. Will he fool them?



Tras ganar Fool Us en 2019 y 2020, Jandro intenta engañar a Penn y Teller por tercera vez con el efecto más grande de la historia de Fool Us con un efecto dominó gigante y un dron. ¿Lo conseguirá?



Penn & Teller's Fool Us: Season 7 episode 26 . S07E26 - Teller's Wonderland