Armenian Patriarch: "Covenant Between the Cross and the Crescent" Will Be "Salvation of The World"

“Even though our faiths are different, don’t we believe in the same God?”

The Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Sahak II Mashalian endorsed the idea to turn the Hagia Sophia in Constantinople into a place of worship, Fides.org reports (June 16).The Hagia Sophia was a church until 1453 when the Turks transformed it into a mosque. Since 1935 it is a museum.Sahak II is the head of the largest Christian community in present-day Turkey. He thinks that “the prayers of believers suits better the spirit of the temple instead of curious tourists running around to take pictures.”The Patriarch hopes that the Hagia Sophia will be reopened for both, Muslims and Christians,- he suggests.According to him the current world “cannot afford the luxury of a new conflict between the cross and the crescent.”For Sahak, a "covenant of the cross and the crescent" will be "the salvation of the world." And, "The honour of manifesting such peace to the world is worthy of the Republic of Turkey."