Priest: because if I didn't I would

Short answer: Because you wouldn't get to Heaven, either. Technically, I'm not even sure the priest's claim is correct. Since the third century AD, the Church has taught andteaches, "extra Ecclesiam nulla salus" meaning "outside the Church there is no salvation".That's been "reinterpreted" in modern times as so many Church teachings have. Personally, it's not an issue of concern for …

still

:D

that's

:P

Short answer: Because you wouldn't get to Heaven, either. Technically, I'm not even sure the priest's claim is correct. Since the third century AD, the Church has taught andteaches, "extra Ecclesiam nulla salus" meaning "outside the Church there is no salvation".That's been "reinterpreted" in modern times as so many Church teachings have. Personally, it's not an issue of concern for me. That Eskimo is me every time I sat down and started reading the Catechism Of The Church.Oh gee...... Soa "grave sin", too. Bummer.