Ss. Innocentium Matt 2:13-18

At that time, an angel of the Lord appeared in a dream to Joseph, saying, Arise, and take the Child and His mother, and flee into Egypt, and remain there until I tell you. For Herod will seek the Child to destroy Him. So he arose, and took the Child and His mother by night, and withdrew into Egypt, and remained there until the death of Herod; that what was spoken by the Lord through the prophet might be fulfilled, Out of Egypt I called My Son. Then Herod, seeing that he had been tricked by the Magi, was exceedingly angry; and he sent and slew all the boys in Bethlehem and all its neighborhood who were two years old or under, according to the time that he had carefully ascertained from the Magi. Then was fulfilled what was spoken through Jeremias the prophet. A voice was heard in Rama, weeping and loud lamentation; Rachel weeping for her children, and she would not be comforted, because they are no more.

R. Praise be to Thee, O Christ.

S. By the words of the Gospel may our sins be blotted out.