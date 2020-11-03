Clicks4

Mass For Shut Ins Thirty second Sunday in Ordinary Time November 8, 2020

fatherjeffrey
Mass For Shut Ins for the Thirty-second Sunday in Ordinary Time November 8, 2020. Fr. Jim Korda, celebrant; Meg Daniluk, lector/cantor.
