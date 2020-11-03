Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
4
Mass For Shut Ins Thirty second Sunday in Ordinary Time November 8, 2020
fatherjeffrey
23 minutes ago
Mass For Shut Ins for the Thirty-second Sunday in Ordinary Time November 8, 2020. Fr. Jim Korda, celebrant; Meg Daniluk, lector/cantor.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up