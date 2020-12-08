O GOD, Who, by the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, did prepare a worthy habitation for Thy Son, we beseech Thee, that as by the foreseen death of that same Son, Thou did preserve … More

O GOD, Who, by the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, did prepare a worthy habitation for Thy Son, we beseech Thee, that as by the foreseen death of that same Son, Thou did preserve her

from all stain, so too thou would permit us, purified through her intercession, to come unto Thee.

Through the same Christ our Lord. Amen.