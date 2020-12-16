Heavy Snowfall in Pakistan - DEC 2020 - Punjab Muree. The north of Pakistan experienced record December snowfalls. In some places in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the height of the … More





The north of Pakistan experienced record December snowfalls. In some places in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the height of the snow cover has reached 60-90 cm.

Many tourists flocked to the Lower Dir area over the weekend to admire the beautiful scenery, while six people and cattle were trapped in the snow in the Ganshan Sar area.

The first snow and rain fell in many parts of Pakistan, marking the arrival of winter in the country. The coldest weather was established in the Chitral, Punjab, Abbottabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Nathiagali regions.

More than 90 cm of snow has been recorded in Chitral over the past two days, resulting in the authorities blocking several roads to and from the city.



