Archdiocese: Communion in the Hand Is Not Less "Risky"

Portland Archdiocese, Oregon, reaffirmed on Monday that receiving Holy Communion on the tongue cannot be banished.Two physicians, one of them an immunologist for Oregon State, told the archdiocese that the reception of Holy Communion on the tongue or in the hand pose “a more or less equal risk,”“The risk of touching the tongue and passing the saliva on to others is obviously a danger however the chance of touching someone’s hand is equally probable and one’s hands have a greater exposure to germs.”The archdiocese reacted after parishioners were denied Holy Communion on the tongue.Lay distributors of Communion who "feel uncomfortable" to distribute Communion should be excused from this ministry, the archdiocese announced.