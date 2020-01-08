Clicks164

Circus Entertaining Francis This Morning

Tesa
1
Catholic Sat: "Pope Francis having fun this morning, to point of becoming a circus performer himself."
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

fr.news and 3 other users link to it.
Frà Alexis Bugnolo
He has been a circus performer since March 13, 2013
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up