Terrible Flood and Landslide in São Paulo - How it Happened. Heavy rains hitting Brazil's most populated city, São Paulo, led to flooding and landslides. During the day, 70% of the monthly rainfall … More





Heavy rains hitting Brazil's most populated city, São Paulo, led to flooding and landslides. During the day, 70% of the monthly rainfall fell. Because of this, the streets of the city literally turned into rivers, and traffic is completely paralyzed in many areas. The areas of Vila Prudente and Ipiranga were most affected. Firefighters report that from 7 a.m. to 4:20 p.m., 740 calls were received at the duty station in connection with floods and their consequences: in 44 cases they reported landslides, in 123 cases they reported falling trees. The level of precipitation per day has become the highest in the last 37 years. As a result of heavy rains, the rivers Tiete and Pinheiros overflowed their banks, which has not happened since 2016. The rains and floods caused by them led to disruption of public transport. Forecasters believe that the rains will continue in the coming days. Watch Severe Flooding in the Mexican State of Tabasco: #Landslide #Flood #SaoPaulo Terrible Flood and Landslide in São Paulo - How it Happened.Heavy rains hitting Brazil's most populated city, São Paulo, led to flooding and landslides. During the day, 70% of the monthly rainfall fell. Because of this, the streets of the city literally turned into rivers, and traffic is completely paralyzed in many areas. The areas of Vila Prudente and Ipiranga were most affected. Firefighters report that from 7 a.m. to 4:20 p.m., 740 calls were received at the duty station in connection with floods and their consequences: in 44 cases they reported landslides, in 123 cases they reported falling trees. The level of precipitation per day has become the highest in the last 37 years. As a result of heavy rains, the rivers Tiete and Pinheiros overflowed their banks, which has not happened since 2016. The rains and floods caused by them led to disruption of public transport. Forecasters believe that the rains will continue in the coming days. Watch Severe Flooding in the Mexican State of Tabasco: youtube.com/watch?v=5xmmapeY8VE Subscribe to the channel "When the Earth is Angry": youtube.com/…annel/UCp2Ld1eSnZjiWbOd4sQOp6Q