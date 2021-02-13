Heavy rainfall triggers flooding in Argentine Pinamar. Flood season continues in Argentina. A prolonged downpour took place in the province of Pinamar, as a result of which the streets of the cities … More





Flood season continues in Argentina. A prolonged downpour took place in the province of Pinamar, as a result of which the streets of the cities were flooded. Streams of water washed away the soil, causing the road surface to collapse. The forecasts of meteorologists are disappointing, the rains will continue.



