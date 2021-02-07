Clicks44
NUMMUS: CONSTANTI-NVS MAX AVG - ΧΡ ••• SPES PVBLIC CONS (~327 A.D.)
The Nummus is a Roman coin, in this particular displays in Latin, CONSTANTINVS MAX AVG (Constantine the Greatest Augustus) on obverse; while on reverse side of coin from Greek #XP (two capital letters—chi and rho - ΧΡ - of the word ΧΡΙΣΤΟΣ = Christos) and symbolization of ••• (representing the Most Holy Trinity Father, Son, and Holy Spirit), and Latin #SPES PVBLIC (Hope of the People).
Constantine, and Eusebius, compared serpents/dragons to evil on many occasions. In one instance, when he referred to Arius, Constantine talked about the serpent and the Devil as if they were one. Constantine also used the dragon/serpent symbolism to specifically describe Licinius. “Like some, or a twisting snake coiling up on itself.” “But now, with liberty restored and that dragon driven out of the public administration through the providence of the supreme God and by our service.”
Gratias ago tibi Deo per instrumenta de Júpiter Mauro Cámara.
