Clicks30
35- Hymn: The Guardian Angel Prayer/Angel, Original Song, Psalm 35 and Sung Lullaby Prayer
Teach your kids the Guardian Angel prayer by singing it! It's a great way to start or end your day. Here's a concert video of me singing it youtube.com/watch?v=jeKDRvyaO24 youtube.com/watch?…More
Teach your kids the Guardian Angel prayer by singing it! It's a great way to start or end your day. Here's a concert video of me singing it youtube.com/watch?v=jeKDRvyaO24
youtube.com/watch?v=4qXu03WSdxs
youtube.com/watch?v=4qXu03WSdxs