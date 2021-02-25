Clicks1
World Over - 2021-02-25 - Ryan T. Anderson with Raymond Arroyo
World Over - 2021-02-25 - Ryan T. Anderson with Raymond Arroyo

RYAN T. ANDERSON, president of The Ethics & Public Policy Center in Washington, DC discusses "The Equality Act" legislation being considered in Congress and its potential impact on civil rights here in the US if passed into law.
