Clicks1
World Over - 2021-02-25 - Ryan T. Anderson with Raymond Arroyo RYAN T. ANDERSON, president of The Ethics & Public Policy Center in Washington, DC discusses "The Equality Act" legislation being …More
World Over - 2021-02-25 - Ryan T. Anderson with Raymond Arroyo
RYAN T. ANDERSON, president of The Ethics & Public Policy Center in Washington, DC discusses "The Equality Act" legislation being considered in Congress and its potential impact on civil rights here in the US if passed into law.
RYAN T. ANDERSON, president of The Ethics & Public Policy Center in Washington, DC discusses "The Equality Act" legislation being considered in Congress and its potential impact on civil rights here in the US if passed into law.