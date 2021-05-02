White House Spins President Biden’s Actions on Abortion As we mark President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office, we speak with EWTN News Nightly’s White House correspondent Owen Jensen to hear how … More





As we mark President Joe Biden's first 100 days in office, we speak with EWTN News Nightly's White House correspondent Owen Jensen to hear how the White House has been spinning the second Catholic president's aggressive abortion agenda so far. We follow it up with continued pro-life analysis and reaction from Susan B. Anthony List president Marjorie Dannenfelser. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.