March 13 The Gospel breski1

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 18,9-14.

Jesus addressed this parable to those who were convinced of their own righteousness and despised everyone else.

"Two people went up to the temple area to pray; one was a Pharisee and the other was a tax collector.

The Pharisee took up his position and spoke this prayer to himself, 'O God, I thank you that I am not like the rest of humanity--greedy, dishonest, adulterous--or even like this tax collector.

I fast twice a week, and I pay tithes on my whole income.'

But the tax collector stood off at a distance and would not even raise his eyes to heaven but beat his breast and prayed, 'O God, be merciful to me a sinner.'

I tell you, the latter went home justified, not the former; for everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, and the one who humbles himself will be exalted."

Blessed Columba Marmion (1858-1923)

Abbot

The "instruments of good works" (Christ, the Ideal of the Monk, London: Sands & Co., 1934, pp. 136-138, rev.)

The heart empty of the grace of God

You know what our divine Savior, who is very truth and goodness, said to his disciples: "Unless your justice abound more than that (…) of the Pharisees, you shall not enter the kingdom of heaven" (Mt 5:20). These words are truly those of Christ. He who would not condemn the woman taken in adultery; who vouchsafed to speak to the Samaritan woman and reveal heavenly mysteries to her in spite of her guilty life; he who consented to eat with the publicans, socially disqualified as sinners; who allowed Magdalen to wash his feet and wipe them with the hairs if her head; he who was so "meek and humble of heart" (Mt 11:29), publicly hurled anathemas at the Pharisees: "Woe to you (…) hypocrites, you will not enter the kingdom of heaven" (Mt 23:13). (…)

Call to mind the Pharisee whom Christ depicts going up to the Temple to pray. What is his prayer? "My God, I am a man altogether irreproachable; I fast, I give tithes (Lk 18:11-12); You cannot find me in fault on any point; You ought to be proud of me." And in the literal sense, what he said was true: he did observe all these things. However, what judgment does Jesus pass upon him? This man went out of the Temple without being justified, his heart empty of God's grace. Why this condemnation? Because the unhappy man glorified himself for his good actions and placed all his perfection in merely outward observance, without troubling himself about the inward dispositions of his heart. Therefore our Lord tells us: "Unless your justice is greater than that of the Pharisees, you will have no part in the Kingdom of heaven." (…) It is in the heart that perfection lies; for love is the supreme law.

