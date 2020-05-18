THE PARKING LOT PRIEST: “I promise to always give you the Mass!”

On a cold and rainy Sunday morning, Father addresses the issue of the continued draconian lockdown of Catholic churches across the country. In the course of today’s sermon, Father also promises to … More

On a cold and rainy Sunday morning, Father addresses the issue of the continued draconian lockdown of Catholic churches across the country. In the course of today’s sermon, Father also promises to continue to offer public Masses for his flock, and also to continue to offer Communion on the tongue, no matter what happens. Citing the example of St. Lawrence, Father encourages his faithful to accept that “roasting” that is happening to us right now, always in the spirit of the martyrs and vowing to keep the faith and persevere the Traditions of the old Faith come what may.