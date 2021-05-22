Clicks79
Julian Huxley and the FREE-MASONIC WORLD WITHOUT GOD and FAITH.
Freemasonery PLANS are REALIZED with PERFECTION today.
(22 June 1887 – 14 February 1975), an English freemason, evolutionary biologist, eugenicist, and internationalist.
His idea of restraining population growth with birth control was anathema to the Catholic Church .
He was one of the signers of the Humanist Manifesto.
Huxley and biologist August Weismann insisted on natural selection as the primary agent in evolution.
He was one of the main architects of the modern evolutionary 'neo-Darwinian synthesis'.
Huxley stated that sexual selection was "…merely an aspect of natural selection which… is concerned with characters which subserve mating, and are usually sex-limited".
Huxley believed that evolution led to advances in organisation.
He rejected classical Aristotelian teleology.
Natural selection plus time produces biological improvement…
Secular humanism
Huxley's humanism (atheism) came from his appreciation that mankind was in charge of its own destiny (at least in principle), and this raised the need for a sense of direction and a system of ethics.
Huxley had a close association with the British rationalist and secular humanist movements. He was an Honorary Associate of the Rationalist Press Association from 1927 until his death, and on the formation of the British Humanist Association in 1963 became its first President, to be succeeded by AJ Ayer in 1965. He was also closely involved with the International Humanist and Ethical Union. Many of Huxley's books address humanist themes. In 1962 Huxley accepted the American Humanist Association's annual "Humanist of the Year" award.
Huxley also presided over the founding Congress of the International.
Huxley wrote that "There is no separate supernatural realm: all phenomena are part of one natural process of evolution. There is no basic cleavage between science and religion;… I believe that [a] drastic reorganization of our pattern of religious thought is now becoming necessary, from a god-centered to an evolutionary-centered pattern."(...)
Huxley took interest in investigating the claims of parapsychology and spiritualism.
In 1952, Huxley wrote The Psychology of the Occult.
Eugenics and race
Huxley was a prominent member of the British Eugenics Society, and was Vice-President (1937–1944) and President (1959–1962). He thought eugenics was important for removing undesirable variants from the human gene pool. (...) He was, a leading figure in the eugenics movement (see, for example, Eugenics manifesto).
We must plan our eugenic policy (...)
- birth-control methods must be taught them; -(people) must not have too easy access to relief or hospital treatment lest the removal of the last check on natural selection should make it too easy for children to be produced or to survive;
- long unemployment should be a ground for sterilization, or at least relief should be contingent upon no further children being brought into the world; and so on. (...)
- our eugenic programme will be curative and remedial merely, instead of preventive and constructive (...)
- [civilised societies] must invent and enforce adequate measures for regulating human reproduction, for controlling the quantity of population, and at least preventing the deterioration of quality of racial stock, they are doomed to decay …"biology should be the chief tool for rendering social politics scientific.(...)
Huxley's enthusiasm for centralised social and economic planning and anti-industrial values was common to leftist ideologists during the inter-war years. (...)
In response to the rise of European fascism in the 1930s, he was asked to write We Europeans with the ethnologist A. C. Haddon, the zoologist Alexander Carr-Saunders and the historian of science Charles Singer. Huxley suggested the word 'race' be replaced with ethnic group. After the Second World War, he was instrumental in producing the UNESCO statement The Race Question, which asserted that:
A race, from the biological standpoint, may be defined as one of the group of populations constituting the species Homo sapiens"… "National, religious, geographic, linguistic and cult groups do not necessary coincide with racial groups: the cultural traits of such groups have no demonstrated genetic connexion with racial traits. (...)
The biological differences between ethnic groups should be disregarded from the standpoint of social acceptance and social action. The unity of mankind from both the biological and social viewpoint is the main thing. To recognize this and to act accordingly is the first requirement of modern man ...
Birth control, population control and overpopulation -main his topics.
Double standarts, isn't it ?
