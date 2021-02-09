Bishop Dorsonville Opening Reflection | Intl. Day of Prayer & Awareness against Human Trafficking Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville, Chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) … More





Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville, Chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Committee on Migration and Auxiliary Bishop of Washington, DC, delivers the Opening Reflection and Prayer for the 2021 International Day of Prayer and Awareness against Human Trafficking Prayer Service. Subscribe to our channel here: twitter.com/WashArchdiocese Bishop Dorsonville Opening Reflection | Intl. Day of Prayer & Awareness against Human TraffickingBishop Mario E. Dorsonville, Chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Committee on Migration and Auxiliary Bishop of Washington, DC, delivers the Opening Reflection and Prayer for the 2021 International Day of Prayer and Awareness against Human Trafficking Prayer Service. Subscribe to our channel here: youtube.com/…annel/UCXLO9gzM6LSqIrQS6T393yQ Stay connected on social media: @WashArchdiocese facebook.com/login/web/ instagram.com/accounts/login/ Visit us at: adw.org