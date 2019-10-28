Clicks786
Final Amazon Document Replaces Religion with Ideology
The Final Amazon Document has as a subtitle “New Ways for the Church.” They are presented as ecumenism, inter-religion, dialogue, inculturation, environmentalism, pushing for laypeople and women, and a so-called synodal conversion. None of these things is new, rather, they are the reason why an increasing number of Indians runs for the Evangelicals. They want religion, not highfalutin ideology.
Soil Instead of Soul
The document paints an apocalyptic scenario of gloom and doom about a – quote – “dramatic situation of destruction” in the Amazon basin which allegedly finds itself – quote – “in a rampant race to death.” This will all have a – quote – “catastrophic impact on the planet as a whole.” The document replaces Christ’s warning regarding the salvation of the soul with warnings regarding the salvation of the soil.
The New Original Sin
The document admits that less than 2,5 million people living in the Amazon, are natives. It presents them as “noble savages” who live in a kind of paradise, and believes that all evil has come upon them through the original sin of colonialism and economic development. The document lists drug trafficking, illegal armed groups, alcoholism, violence against women, sexual exploitation, human trafficking, the sale of organs, and sex tourism.
Many Contradictions
The document pushes for ecumenism but admits that the relationship with the Protestants is - quote - "not easy". It does not give the reason although it is obvious. The Protestants preach Christ, not Pachamama and climate religion. The document speaks 74 times about mission. But Catholic Amazon missionary activity has stopped since the last Council. Now, the Protestants are proclaiming the Gospel in the area. The document admits that many Catholics are attracted by them but, again, does not ask why.
“Colonialist Evangelization”?
The document warns of a - quote - “colonialist evangelization”. This is an invective against evangelization that refuses syncretism, while the document claims that evangelization has to include “the seeds of the Word” and the “wisdom of the Amazon peoples about biodiversity.” This “wisdom” is described as “a living, ever-going process” which sounds a lot like decadent Western relativism with a few feathers on its head.
George Neumayr gives his usual great analysis.
Only a dilettantish modern Jesuit like Francis would have the gall to present this synod, which is a monumental act of manipulation and condescension, as a blow against “Western colonialism.” In truth, it is simply a new and far sicker form of it: the cross has been replaced by the blue flag of the UN. In its shadow, an alliance of UN creeps and heretical Vatican officials will let the Amazonians play with their little Pacha idols as long as they give up their political power to Brave New World bureaucrats. The last thing they want is for Amazonians to order their own affairs. And unlike the Catholic missionaries of old, the new colonialists of the UN seek not to liberate primitives from perversions like infanticide but to introduce them to new ones — Planned Parenthood sex ed programs, gender-neutral bathrooms, abortion on demand, eugenics, euthanasia, ubiquitous porn, and countless other modern forms of degradation.
This synod is not about holiness but power — an attempt by the United Nations and the Vatican to carve out of Latin America a region they can micromanage according to their totalitarian predilections. And for a post-Christian pope, the synod has the added bonus of serving as a pretext for disciplinary and theological tinkering, as well as sealing the syncretistic direction of the Church since Vatican II. In the name of helping Amazonians, he is simply using them as an excuse to dilute doctrine, weaken discipline, and politicize the Church.
The Post-Christian Pope and the Pacha Idols
Only a dilettantish modern Jesuit like Francis would have the gall to present this synod, which is a monumental act of manipulation and condescension, as a blow against “Western colonialism.” In truth, it is simply a new and far sicker form of it: the cross has been replaced by the blue flag of the UN. In its shadow, an alliance of UN creeps and heretical Vatican officials will let the Amazonians play with their little Pacha idols as long as they give up their political power to Brave New World bureaucrats. The last thing they want is for Amazonians to order their own affairs. And unlike the Catholic missionaries of old, the new colonialists of the UN seek not to liberate primitives from perversions like infanticide but to introduce them to new ones — Planned Parenthood sex ed programs, gender-neutral bathrooms, abortion on demand, eugenics, euthanasia, ubiquitous porn, and countless other modern forms of degradation.
This synod is not about holiness but power — an attempt by the United Nations and the Vatican to carve out of Latin America a region they can micromanage according to their totalitarian predilections. And for a post-Christian pope, the synod has the added bonus of serving as a pretext for disciplinary and theological tinkering, as well as sealing the syncretistic direction of the Church since Vatican II. In the name of helping Amazonians, he is simply using them as an excuse to dilute doctrine, weaken discipline, and politicize the Church.
