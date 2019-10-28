Final Amazon Document Replaces Religion with Ideology The Final Amazon Document has as a subtitle “New Ways for the Church.” They are presented as ecumenism, inter-religion, dialogue, inculturation,… More

The Final Amazon Document has as a subtitle “New Ways for the Church.” They are presented as ecumenism, inter-religion, dialogue, inculturation, environmentalism, pushing for laypeople and women, and a so-called synodal conversion. None of these things is new, rather, they are the reason why an increasing number of Indians runs for the Evangelicals. They want religion, not highfalutin ideology.



Soil Instead of Soul



The document paints an apocalyptic scenario of gloom and doom about a – quote – “dramatic situation of destruction” in the Amazon basin which allegedly finds itself – quote – “in a rampant race to death.” This will all have a – quote – “catastrophic impact on the planet as a whole.” The document replaces Christ’s warning regarding the salvation of the soul with warnings regarding the salvation of the soil.



The New Original Sin



The document admits that less than 2,5 million people living in the Amazon, are natives. It presents them as “noble savages” who live in a kind of paradise, and believes that all evil has come upon them through the original sin of colonialism and economic development. The document lists drug trafficking, illegal armed groups, alcoholism, violence against women, sexual exploitation, human trafficking, the sale of organs, and sex tourism.



Many Contradictions



The document pushes for ecumenism but admits that the relationship with the Protestants is - quote - "not easy". It does not give the reason although it is obvious. The Protestants preach Christ, not Pachamama and climate religion. The document speaks 74 times about mission. But Catholic Amazon missionary activity has stopped since the last Council. Now, the Protestants are proclaiming the Gospel in the area. The document admits that many Catholics are attracted by them but, again, does not ask why.



“ Colonialist Evangelization”?



The document warns of a - quote - “colonialist evangelization”. This is an invective against evangelization that refuses syncretism, while the document claims that evangelization has to include “the seeds of the Word” and the “wisdom of the Amazon peoples about biodiversity.” This “wisdom” is described as “a living, ever-going process” which sounds a lot like decadent Western relativism with a few feathers on its head.