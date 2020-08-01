"Economical Interests and Social Engineering Prevails Over Health Concerns" - Viganò

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò (Italian letter here) supports the Nonprofit organisation VicitLeo.org recently founded in Florence, Italy, to promote Catholicism and to fight anti-Catholicism.
VicitLeo.org accuses the World Health Organisation of denying legal, political and scientific principles during the coronavirus crisis and of clashing with the rights and freedoms of peoples.
Viganò comments that during this crisis "colossal economic interests" and "unconfessable social engineering plans" prevail over the concern for health.
He praises VicitLeo.org for resisting the establishment of a One World Government, a plan carried out with the complicity of international organisations.
