Le Roi Louis ~ Music Video ~ French Crusader song ~ English & French lyrics.



A song made in honor of the Crusader King Saint Louis IX of France. Saint Louis was a very devout Catholic who made Biblical teachings an absolute priority in France. He was a proud father of eleven. He severely punished blasphemy and made gambling, interest-bearing loans and prostitution completely illegal in France. He also had a strong passion for disliking jews, and in 1240, Luis had all the Talmuds and other Jewish books burned in a massive bonfire in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral. Pope Boniface VIII later declared Louis a saint in 1297; he is the only French king to be declared a saint.

Louis cared deeply for the preservation of Christian relics and he built the famous Sainte-Chapelle for them.

Louis also partook in both the 7th and the 8th crusade. He died in Tunisia at the age of 56.



The song is sung by a choir of soldiers called Chœur de la Joyeuse Garde.



Lyrics:

Le Roy Louis a convoqué,

Tous ses barons et chevaliers.

Le Roy Louis a demandé,

"Qui veut me suivre où que j'irai?"



Les plus ardents se sont dressés,

Ont juré Foi, Fidélité.

Les plus prudents ont deviné,

Où le Roy voulait les mener.



Ainsi parla le Duc de Baume,

"Je combattrai pour le royaume."

Le Roy lui dit "c'est point assez:

Nous défendrons la Chrétienté."



Ainsi parla Seigneur d'Estienne:

"Je défends la terre chrétienne,

Mais je ne veux pas m'en aller

Semer la mort dessus la mer."



"Ah", dit le Roy, "notre domaine,

S'étend sur la rive africaine,

Jusqu'au désert le plus avant.

C'est notre fief, et prix du sang."



S'en est allé le Roy Louis.

Les plus fidèles l'ont suivi.

S'en sont allés bien loin, bien loin,

Pour conquérir le fief divin.