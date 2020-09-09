Wineskins 9 13 20

Dave Schmidt talks about Marriage and Family Life; Sr. Joyce Candidi, OSHJ, talks about James Soloman Russel; Fr. Jim Korda and Fr. Jeff Mickler, SSP, talk about the Vatican II document on Priestly … More

Dave Schmidt talks about Marriage and Family Life; Sr. Joyce Candidi, OSHJ, talks about James Soloman Russel; Fr. Jim Korda and Fr. Jeff Mickler, SSP, talk about the Vatican II document on Priestly Ministry; music from the CD Be Still by David Kauffman from goodforthesoulmusic.com; and, Fr. Matt Roehrig, SSP, reflects on the readings for the 24th Sunday in Ordinary Time.