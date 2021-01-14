Francis received Virginia Raggi, the pretty mayor of Rome, and Nicola Zingaretti, the secretary of the post-Communist Democratic Party on January 8.Italian newspapers were dismayed. IlFoglio.it (January 13) writes that “Anti-Covid rules have no citizenship” in the second floor of the Apostolic Palace where Francis holds his official audiences.Raggi arrived in the Vatican with her husband and son. They were received by Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, the Head of Protocol, and Monsignor Rodrigo Ewart of the Prefecture of the Papal Household who has taken over Archbishop Gänswein’s role.The two prelates told the guests, "The Pope doesn’t wear a mask." When Francis arrived, he shook everybody’s hands. Then, he received them face-to-face without any sanitary distancing.At least both, the mayor and the post-Communist, have already contracted Covid-19.