Debbie Hicks, 46, was taken into custody on December 29, the day after her visit to Gloucester Royal Hospital, and charged with a public order offence. In a subsequent interview, she says that the arrest took place before her husband and 13-year-old son, frightening the child.

Hicks recorded herself commenting on the deserted hallways and wards, claiming that the hospital was “completely empty” and condemning the lockdown measures and, as an aside, the MacMillan Cancer Support charity. After she was confronted by people in the hospital, she remarked that they were “two stupid old women who want to know why I’m not wearing a face covering.”