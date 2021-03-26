Today’s reading takes place in Babylon, and Ezekiel is led out by the spirit into a

Today’s reading takes place in Babylon, and Ezekiel is led out by the spirit into aplain (on which may have remained the unburied bones of those who had fallen in battle.These are the wordswhich lead up to today’s reading (Ezekiel 37:1-11): 1and he led me out in the spirit of the LORD and set me in the center of the plain, which wasnow filled with bones. 2 He made me walk among them in every direction so that I saw howmany they were on the surface of the plain. How dry they were! 3 He asked me: Son of man,can these bones come to life? “Lord GOD,” I answered, “you alone know that.” 4 Then he said tome: Prophesy over these bones, and say to them: Dry bones, hear the word of the LORD! 5 Thussays the Lord GOD to these bones: See! I will bring spirit into you, that you may come to life. 6 Iwill put sinews upon you, make flesh grow over you, cover you with skin, and put spirit in youso that you may come to life and know that I am the LORD. 7 I prophesied as I had been told,and even as I was prophesying I heard a noise; it was a rattling as the bones came together,bone joining bone. 8 I saw the sinews and the flesh come upon them, and the skin cover them,but there was no spirit in them. 9 Then he said to me: Prophesy to the spirit, prophesy, son ofman, and say to the spirit: Thus says the Lord GOD: From the four winds come, O spirit, andbreathe into these slain that they may come to life. 10 I prophesied as he told me, and the spiritcame into them; they came alive and stood upright, a vast army. 11 Then he said to me: Son ofman, these bones are the whole house of Israel. They have been saying, “Our bones are driedup, our hope is lost, and we are cut off.”