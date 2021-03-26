Clicks1.4K
Today’s reading takes place in Babylon, and Ezekiel is led out by the spirit into a
plain (on which may have remained the unburied bones of those who had fallen in battle.
[This is the passage which led to the old Negro spiritual “Dem Bones”.] These are the words
which lead up to today’s reading (Ezekiel 37:1-11): 1 The hand of the LORD came upon me,
Today’s reading takes place in Babylon, and Ezekiel is led out by the spirit into a
plain (on which may have remained the unburied bones of those who had fallen in battle.
[This is the passage which led to the old Negro spiritual “Dem Bones”.] These are the words
which lead up to today’s reading (Ezekiel 37:1-11): 1 The hand of the LORD came upon me,
and he led me out in the spirit of the LORD and set me in the center of the plain, which was
now filled with bones. 2 He made me walk among them in every direction so that I saw how
many they were on the surface of the plain. How dry they were! 3 He asked me: Son of man,
can these bones come to life? “Lord GOD,” I answered, “you alone know that.” 4 Then he said to
me: Prophesy over these bones, and say to them: Dry bones, hear the word of the LORD! 5 Thus
says the Lord GOD to these bones: See! I will bring spirit into you, that you may come to life. 6 I
will put sinews upon you, make flesh grow over you, cover you with skin, and put spirit in you
so that you may come to life and know that I am the LORD. 7 I prophesied as I had been told,
and even as I was prophesying I heard a noise; it was a rattling as the bones came together,
bone joining bone. 8 I saw the sinews and the flesh come upon them, and the skin cover them,
but there was no spirit in them. 9 Then he said to me: Prophesy to the spirit, prophesy, son of
man, and say to the spirit: Thus says the Lord GOD: From the four winds come, O spirit, and
breathe into these slain that they may come to life. 10 I prophesied as he told me, and the spirit
came into them; they came alive and stood upright, a vast army. 11 Then he said to me: Son of
man, these bones are the whole house of Israel. They have been saying, “Our bones are dried
up, our hope is lost, and we are cut off.”
Thus says the Lord GOD: O my people, I will open your graves and have you rise from them, and bring you back to the land of Israel.
Then you shall know that I am the LORD, when I open your graves and have you rise from them, O my people!
Thus says the Lord GOD: O my people, I will open your graves and have you rise from them, and bring you back to the land of Israel.
Then you shall know that I am the LORD, when I open your graves and have you rise from them, O my people!
I will put my spirit in you that you may live, and I will settle you upon your land; thus you shall know that I am the LORD. I have promised, and I will do it, says the LORD.
