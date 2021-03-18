Jen Psaki: "The Pope has spoken to the safety and efficacy of all three vaccines..." EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen: "On the COVID-19 vaccines, what does the President say … More

Jen Psaki: "The Pope has spoken to the safety and efficacy of all three vaccines..."



EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen: "On the COVID-19 vaccines, what does the President say to Americans who have ethical concerns about taking some of those vaccines... that it might violate their conscience?" White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki: "Give me a little more information. Why would it violate their conscience?" Owen Jensen: "The Johnson and Johnson one. That one has ties to a connection to abortion derived cell lines. So some people are worried that would violate their conscience, taking that. So the President would say what to that? Jen Psaki: "He would say, I know the Pope has spoken to the safety and efficacy of all three vaccines, and the American people... these vaccines have been validated by health and medical experts. They're trying to save people's lives, keep people safe, and return our country to normal."