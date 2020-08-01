Clicks17

Warsaw Uprising

On 1 August 1944, Warsaw showed how much it was sick and tired of #GermanOccupation. For two months, 50,000 young people fought, killed and died. The #WarsawUprising: a resistance effort of …More
https://bit.ly/39M14kw
