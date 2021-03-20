EWTN News In Depth March 19, 2021| Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly of the Knights of Columbus Interview Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Patrick Kelly, discusses how strong men are needed to … More





Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Patrick Kelly, discusses how strong men are needed to protect the family and the faith. He tells us why he joined the KOC, the founding principles that have kept it strong for more than a century and what is needed to battle growing secularism.