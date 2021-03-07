Subversive Anti-Christian Jews And Their Mass Media Misinformation Outlets

1) The anti-Christian, subversive Jews Sergey Brinn and Larry Page, are the founders and controlling stock owners, of the massive Google media misinformation outlet.

They must be held accountable. These perverse Jews sell horrific kinds of disease and death: abortion/infanticide, the most degrading forms of pornography, gender confusion/sexual abuse of children, the transvestite Jew they promote for Health Secretary of the United States: Richard "Rachel" Levine publicly advocates for the mutilation of children's genitals and drugs that interfere with a child's puberty (both without a parent's consent)...

As Jesus said, these are not true Jews, they are the Synagogue of Satan. Amen.