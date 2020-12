Perchten

Pehta Baba

Perchtenlauf

peraht

Berigl

Berchtlmuada

Berchta

Pehta

Perhta-Baba

Zlobna Pehta

Bechtrababa

Sampa

Stampa

Lutzl

Zamperin

Pudelfrau

Zampermuatta

Rauweib

Schönperchten

Schiachperchten

Tresterer

Schnabelpercht

Glöcklerlaufen

Originally, the word(plural of Perchta ) referred to the female masks representing the entourage of an ancient goddess Frau Perchta , oras it is known in Slovenia. Some claim a connection to the Nordic goddess Freyja , though this is uncertain. Traditionally, the masks were displayed in processions () during the last week of December and first week of January, and particularly on 6 January. The costume consists of a brown wooden mask and brown or white sheep's skin. In recent times Krampus and Perchten have increasingly been displayed in a single event, leading to a loss of distinction of the two. Perchten are associated with midwinter and the embodiment of fate and the souls of the dead. The name originates from the Old High German word("brilliant" or "bright").Regional variations of the name includeand. The Roman Catholic Church attempted to prohibit the sometimes rampant practise in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries but later condoned it, resulting in a revival.In the Pongau region of Austria large processions of("beautiful Perchten") and("ugly Perchten") are held every winter. Other regional variations include thein the Austrian Pinzgau region, the stilt dancers in the town of Unken , the("trunked Percht") in the Unterinntal region and the("bell-running") in the Salzkammergut . A number of large ski-resorts have turned the tradition into a tourist attraction drawing large crowds every winter.