Perchtenlauf 2014 in Bad Gastein & Bad Hofgastein, Salzburg.
by webfilmat on Nov 27, 2013
Originally, the word Perchten (plural of Perchta) referred to the female masks representing the entourage of an ancient goddess, Frau Perchta, or Pehta Baba as it is known in Slovenia. Some claim a connection to the Nordic goddess Freyja, though this is uncertain. Traditionally, the masks were displayed in processions (Perchtenlauf) during the last week of December and first week of January, and particularly on 6 January. The costume consists of a brown wooden mask and brown or white sheep's skin. In recent times Krampus and Perchten have increasingly been displayed in a single event, leading to a loss of distinction of the two. Perchten are associated with midwinter and the embodiment of fate and the souls of the dead. The name originates from the Old High German word peraht ("brilliant" or "bright").
Regional variations of the name include Berigl, Berchtlmuada, Berchta, Pehta, Perhta-Baba, Zlobna Pehta, Bechtrababa, Sampa, Stampa, Lutzl, Zamperin, Pudelfrau, Zampermuatta and Rauweib. The Roman Catholic Church attempted to prohibit the sometimes rampant practise in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries but later condoned it, resulting in a revival.
In the Pongau region of Austria large processions of Schönperchten ("beautiful Perchten") and Schiachperchten ("ugly Perchten") are held every winter. Other regional variations include the Tresterer in the Austrian Pinzgau region, the stilt dancers in the town of Unken, the Schnabelpercht ("trunked Percht") in the Unterinntal region and the Glöcklerlaufen ("bell-running") in the Salzkammergut. A number of large ski-resorts have turned the tradition into a tourist attraction drawing large crowds every winter.
Der Gasteiner Perchtenlauf ( Gasteiner Perchten ) auch Pongauer Perchtenlauf genannt, findet alle vier Jahre zwischen Neujahr und dem Dreikönigstag im Raum Bad Gastein und Bad Hofgastein statt. Unter den ungefähr 140 verschiedenen mitlaufenden Figuren (unter anderem Perchtenmusik, Heilige Drei Könige, Schleifermandl, Hanswurste, Hexen, Krampus und Schnabelperchten) befinden sich auch rund 30 Kappenträger, die einen eindrucksvollen, meist mehrere Meter hohen Kopfschmuck tragen.