Clicks43
157: The Scapegoating of Cardinal Pell—Andrew Bolt (Free Version)
The world is watching the Australian Justice system itself is under scrutiny. This cannot stand, it is a stain on the reputation of Australian justice. It is wrong in principle and in fact, it is a …More
The world is watching the Australian Justice system itself is under scrutiny. This cannot stand, it is a stain on the reputation of Australian justice. It is wrong in principle and in fact, it is a sign that reason does not rule!