Nuncio Viganò Used to Go Every Day on Gloria.tv

Three Monsignors working at the US nunciature told Michael Sean Winters of the anti-Catholic National Catholic Reporter that Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò “watched Gloria.tv every day” when he was the Apostolic Nuncio in the United States (2011-2016).Winters presents Gloria.tv on NcrOnline.org (April 29) as “the international equivalent” to ChurchMilitant.com, although it is a worldwide social network for Catholics.The rest of Winters’ article is a big conspiracy theory about Viganò's alleged “fondness for right-wing craziness” and "conspiracy theories."