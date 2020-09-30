Clicks10

Wineskins 10 4 20

Dave Schmidt talks about Family Life; Barb Zorn talks about St. Faustina; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Carla Hlavac from the Religious Education Department; music from the CD On Eagle's Wings by Michael Crawford; and, Fr. Jim Korda reflects on the readings for the 27th Sunday in Ordinary Time.
