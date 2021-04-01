French President Emmanuel Macron has announced France will widen strict lockdown restrictions - which have already been in place in several regions - to the whole country to combat a third wave of … More

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced France will widen strict lockdown restrictions - which have already been in place in several regions - to the whole country to combat a third wave of coronavirus sweeping Europe. He described the measures as "reinforced breaking" and they will include closing non-essential shops, extending a curfew so it is nationwide, and closing schools for three weeks. The restrictions will come into effect on Saturday and be in place for at least a month. Mr Macron said: "We will lose control if we do not move now." skynews