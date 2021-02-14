EWTN Pro-Life Weekly 2021-02-11 We sit down for an exclusive interview with Russ Vought, the former Director of the Office of Management and Budget, for his reaction to President Biden’s OMB … More





We sit down for an exclusive interview with Russ Vought, the former Director of the Office of Management and Budget, for his reaction to President Biden’s OMB Nominee Neera Tanden and for details into the pro-life advancements he made during the Trump administration and how that’s threatened in a Biden presidency. Mallory Quigley, vice president of communications for the Susan B. Anthony List, explains why Tanden is a problematic OMB nominee for pro-lifers and her message to the Senate ahead of Xavier Becerra’s Senate confirmation to be the next HHS Secretary. 13 Catholic Senators voted against the Born-Alive amendment last week – Catherine Hadro ‘Speaks Out’ and shares who they are. An Arizona Senate panel approves a pro-life bill with multiple provisions, including a ban on abortions for babies with Down syndrome - we speak to the woman behind the bill, Arizona State Senator Nancy Barto. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: EWTN Pro-Life Weekly 2021-02-11We sit down for an exclusive interview with Russ Vought, the former Director of the Office of Management and Budget, for his reaction to President Biden’s OMB Nominee Neera Tanden and for details into the pro-life advancements he made during the Trump administration and how that’s threatened in a Biden presidency. Mallory Quigley, vice president of communications for the Susan B. Anthony List, explains why Tanden is a problematic OMB nominee for pro-lifers and her message to the Senate ahead of Xavier Becerra’s Senate confirmation to be the next HHS Secretary. 13 Catholic Senators voted against the Born-Alive amendment last week – Catherine Hadro ‘Speaks Out’ and shares who they are. An Arizona Senate panel approves a pro-life bill with multiple provisions, including a ban on abortions for babies with Down syndrome - we speak to the woman behind the bill, Arizona State Senator Nancy Barto. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.