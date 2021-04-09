Gänswein's Moment of Truth: "That's Not Possible"

Archbishop Georg Gänswein tried to talk Benedict XVI out of resigning the papacy in 2013, according to a Goya Producciones documentary which will be released on April 16, Benedict’s 94th birthday (trailer below).
The protagonist of the documentary is Gänswein himself. He confesses that, after hearing about Benedict's intention to resign, his "instinctive reaction" was: "That's not possible."
Benedict answered him that he had "prayed about it," and that there would be no turning back. However, even before being elected to the chair of Peter, Ratzinger fancied the idea of a papal resignation which, eight years after he put his unfortunate plan into practice, is still causing confusion.
