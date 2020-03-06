Francis: “If I'II Come to the Vatican I'll Commit Suicide”

At the end of 2007, Secretary of State Tarcisio Bertone proposed Buenos Aires Cardinal Bergoglio an “important Vatican post” on behalf of Benedict XVI.
According to Lucio Brunelli’s new Francis book, Bergoglio replied that he thanked the Holy Father sincerely but that, if possible, he would decline the offer, "Tell His Holiness that if I'll come to the Vatican I'll commit suicide."
In the second half of 2007 only one Curial appointed was made: Ravasi became the President of the Pontifical Council for Culture on September 3.
This minor position would have been a booby prize for Bergoglio who came in second in the 2005 conclave.
