A Generous Donation Leads to an Exhibit of Relics and Artifacts of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Artifacts and relics from the first American-born Saint are being set to be displayed, following a generous … More





Artifacts and relics from the first American-born Saint are being set to be displayed, following a generous donation. Several treasures from the life of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton have been moved to the National Shrine in her honor in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Among the artifacts set to be displayed are Mother Seton's bonnet and the Bible she used. They were donated by the Sisters of Charity in New York. Executive Director of the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, Rob Judge, joins us to discuss how the donation came about and what some of the highlights of the collection are. Judge tells us about the life of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton and when the public will be able to see this collection. He also explains what it is like to be around those artifacts. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: A Generous Donation Leads to an Exhibit of Relics and Artifacts of St. Elizabeth Ann SetonArtifacts and relics from the first American-born Saint are being set to be displayed, following a generous donation. Several treasures from the life of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton have been moved to the National Shrine in her honor in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Among the artifacts set to be displayed are Mother Seton's bonnet and the Bible she used. They were donated by the Sisters of Charity in New York. Executive Director of the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, Rob Judge, joins us to discuss how the donation came about and what some of the highlights of the collection are. Judge tells us about the life of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton and when the public will be able to see this collection. He also explains what it is like to be around those artifacts. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly