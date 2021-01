“Salvation is free," Francis said at the January 10 Angelus, on the occasion of the Baptism of the Lord, "It is the freely given gesture of God's mercy toward us."He explained that "sacramentally, this is done on the day of our Baptism," but added immediately that "those who are not baptised always receive God's mercy.”However, if Baptism is not pivotal for receiving the divine mercy, then it is ultimately a superfluous rite.