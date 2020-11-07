Burke: Part of Vatican Wants to Prohibit Traditional Latin Mass

Cardinal Raymond Burke is conscious of the growing confusion and "error" within the Church, he told the 2020 Summorum Pontificum meeting in Rome (October 23; English).
According to Burke there are “in the hierarchy” those who want to “definitively abrogate” the Old Latin Mass. Because those contradicting the Faith are currently not corrected, the enemies of the Old Mass become more emboldened.
Burke listed two events which recently touched the Old Rite: the suppression of the Commission ‘Ecclesia Dei’, and the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith's survey about the implementation of the Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum.
For Burke the reasons for both are not immediately evident but he doubts the Vatican's version that these were simply routine administrative acts.
