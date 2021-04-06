Free Among the Dead Easter destroys all of the errors propogated by gnosticism. His Majesty took our human nature in the womb of the Virgin Mary, taking the pure blood of Her Immaculate Heart to … More





Easter destroys all of the errors propogated by gnosticism. His Majesty took our human nature in the womb of the Virgin Mary, taking the pure blood of Her Immaculate Heart to form a real human nature. God became man, the Word became flesh. He took our nature in God’s real created world, not that of a beast such as a lion. And this body He allowed the Jews and Romans to abuse and kill in the Passion on Good Friday. Upon death He descended in full power and complete self-possession into the underworld to visit St. Joseph, John the Baptist and the Fathers of old… He harrowed hell. He had no guide; He needed no help. He feared no creature. He was free among the dead!



